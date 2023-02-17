Toronto police say two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder after a student was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school.

Insp. Norman Proctor says two 17-year-old suspects were arrested this morning as police searched a property in the Peel Region.

Police have said males drove by the parking lot of Weston Collegiate Institute around noon on Thursday and allegedly shot the 15-year-old boy from the vehicle.

Investigators say the Grade 10 student ran back into the school and he is now in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the vehicle used by the suspects has been found and they allege it was from a carjacking that happened in Peel Region before the shooting.

They say the suspects are charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

