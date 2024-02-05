Police in Winnipeg have laid manslaughter charges against the parents of a baby died last year from a fentanyl overdose.

Police say paramedics were called in March to a home where they found a one-year-old girl non-responsive.

The child was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy and toxicology reports determined her death was due to high levels of fentanyl in her system.

Investigators allege the father and mother were aware the baby had ingested the substance but waited hours before calling for help.

Police say Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce, who is 38, and Sabrina Faye Boulette, who is 37, were arrested Friday and remain in custody.