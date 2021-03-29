 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Police continue search for missing woman, suspect after alleged kidnapping in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The hunt is continuing for a 23-year-old woman and the man police allege kidnapped her early Sunday morning from a home west of Toronto.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said two Peel Regional Police officers opened fire as the suspect sped away from a Brampton, Ont., residence with the alleged kidnap victim in the back seat of his vehicle.

Officers had been called to the home at around 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.

Peel Regional Police Supt. Sean Gormley said the suspected kidnapper, 21-year-old Kwami Garwood, is considered armed and dangerous – and is also wanted for first-degree murder in a slaying in Toronto last summer.

Police identified the alleged kidnap victim as Salina Ouk and said the black Honda Civic that she and Garwood had been in was later found abandoned.

Gormley told reporters Sunday afternoon that police have “great concern” for Ouk’s “safety and well-being.”

