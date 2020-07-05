Police continue search for teen who jumped from rail bridge into Ottawa River

Police continue to search for a teenaged boy who jumped off a bridge into the Ottawa River on Friday.

A search on Saturday failed to find the 14-year-old boy, who was last seen Friday evening with a group of youths gathered at an abandoned rail bridge that spans the river.

A search by various police and fire units from Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., didn’t locate the teen in the water or along the shore on Friday or Saturday.

A recovery mission was to continue on Sunday.

Elsewhere along the river, divers from the Ottawa dive unit recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who went missing on Saturday while swimming with a group at Britannia Beach.

The unidentified man’s body was recovered his body about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

