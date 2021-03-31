Police continue search for three-year-old boy who went missing near Kingston, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery An Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue member stands near the area where three-year-old Jude Leyton went missing, near Verona, Ont., on March 29, 2021. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Police say a massive search continues for a three-year-old boy who went missing near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say Jude Leyton wandered away from his family in South Frontenac around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Spokesman Bill Dickson says the force is using every resource at its disposal to find the boy.

He says police have a massive ground search under way, along with helicopters, drones, police dogs and an underwater dive team.

Police says Leyton went missing from a home near two lakes.

Members of the public have also offered to help police find the boy, but Dickson says untrained volunteers could actually hamper the search.

