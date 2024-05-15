Police credit forensic science for arrest in connection with 2014 killing of woman near Montreal

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a young woman nearly a decade after she was found dead on Montreal’s South Shore.

Jenique Dalcourt, 23, was struck and killed with an iron bar as she walked along a bike path in Longueuil, Que., on Oct. 21, 2014.

Longueuil police say the suspect, Michael Mcduff-Jalbert, was arrested Tuesday and will appear in court today.

Mcduff-Jalbert, who was 26 at the time of Dalcourt’s killing, was arrested a few days after she was found dead, but he was released because police did not have enough evidence to keep him detained.

Police say methods in forensic science helped them gather enough evidence to arrest him this week.

During a news conference today Chief Insp. Pierre Duquette thanked experts at the province’s forensic laboratory for their help.