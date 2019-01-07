 Skip to main content

Canada Police expected to testify at Dennis Oland murder trial this week

Saint John
The Canadian Press

The trial of Dennis Oland for the second-degree murder of his father resumes today in a New Brunswick courtroom.

This is a retrial of Oland after his 2015 conviction was set aside on appeal in 2016 and the new trial ordered.

It has been underway since November, 2018, and returns today after a three-week break for the holidays.

The trial before judge alone in Saint John is expected to last four months.

Crown prosecutors are calling witnesses and it is anticipated several more Saint John police officers will be on the stand this week.

Oland’s defence team is focusing on the police investigation into the murder of Richard Oland on July 6, 2011, suggesting the police made errors and decided too quickly that Dennis Oland was the prime suspect.

He was charged with his father’s killing in 2013.

