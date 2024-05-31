Police extend search of Saskatoon landfill for missing woman

Police say efforts to search a Saskatoon landfill for a missing woman will continue past their initial end date.

The search for Mackenzie Lee Trottier at the city’s landfill began May 1 and was set to conclude Monday.

Police say that while significant progress has been made, the search of the 930-cubic-metre area of interest isn’t done and investigators want to continue.

They say the timeline has been extended indefinitely, as has a no-fly zone put in place for the airspace above the site.

Trottier was 22 when she was last seen in December 2020.

She said she was going to get a lift with a ride-booking service when she left her family’s home.