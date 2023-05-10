Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 66-year-old man was fatally shot by officers in the parking lot of a school in a northern town.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was reportedly armed with an edged weapon when officers responded yesterday around 7:30 a.m. to the Kirkland Lake, Ont., school parking lot.

The SIU says one officer shot the man and another fired a stun gun after the man refused to drop the weapon.

The watchdog says the man was pronounced dead in hospital and a post-mortem is scheduled for today.

The school’s social media account says the school was closed yesterday and today due to a police investigation.

The SIU, which is called to investigate when a person may have been killed or seriously injured by police, says it has assigned seven investigators to the case.