Canada

Police find body of Joshua Wall, who went missing during snowstorm in Newfoundland

Bay Roberts, Newfoundland and Labrador
The Canadian Press
The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’ve found a man who went missing at the height of a historic storm that hit the eastern part of province on Jan. 17.

Joshua Wall, 26, had vanished after leaving his home for a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale as the massive snowstorm struck the province.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Wall is shown in this undated handout image provided by the RCMP.

HO/The Canadian Press

Earlier today, Bay Roberts RCMP were called after a body was discovered off of Roaches Line, a small community about 70 kilometres west of the capital, St. John’s.

The RCMP said in an email that the body was confirmed to be Wall and extended its condolences to family and relatives.

On Tuesday, the police force announced they’d suspended their search for Wall after exhaustive efforts to find him.

Police had urged residents in the area to keep a lookout in the event Wall had sought shelter on their properties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

