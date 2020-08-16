 Skip to main content
Canada

Police find body of Quebec man, 22, who disappeared after jumping off cliff into lake

Montreal, Quebec
The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police divers have found the body of a 22-year-old man who disappeared in a Laurentians lake on Saturday after jumping off a cliff into the water.

Police found the body of the man today in Lake MacDonald in Harrington, about 125 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Provincial police were called around 6 p.m. Saturday after the victim had gone missing while with friends.

Valerie Beauchamp, a police spokeswoman, says he jumped from the cliff into the water, resurfaced and was swimming towards the boat, but his friends lost sight of him and he disappeared.

Beauchamp says while the man knew how to swim, he was not wearing a safety vest.

Firefighters searched the water late into the evening while police scoured the shores, but searching was suspended before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Quebec has seen a spike in drownings in 2020, having reported 69 as of Friday compared to 48 at the same time in 2019.

