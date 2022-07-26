Police say they are focusing their search for a missing Indigenous woman and her son on the South Saskatchewan River after her truck and personal belongings were found nearby.

Saskatoon police say Dawn Walker, 48, was last seen on July 22 at a business in the city, and that she may be accompanied by her son, seven-year-old Vincent Jansen.

RCMP found her red Ford F-150 truck and some of her personal belongings on Monday morning at Chief Whitecap Park, just south of Saskatoon.

Police say a person also found her purse in the area on Saturday and returned it to RCMP.

Walker is described as Indigenous, approximately five-foot-six, 120 pounds with a medium build, blond hair and brown eyes.

Jansen is described as four feet two inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, says Walker is the organization’s chief executive officer.

The FSIN issued its own Amber Alert out of concern for Walker and her son and asks anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police.

Police in Saskatoon say that while it has opened a missing person file on Walker, the case does not meet the criteria necessary for an Amber Alert at this point.

