 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Police hope to solve cold case murders of two boys in Vancouver with DNA technology

Hina Alam
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police are hoping DNA technology may help solve the so-called Babes in the Woods murder in Vancouver’s Stanley Park seven decades ago.

Sgt. Steve Addison said advancements in science, in combination with people’s interest in learning about their ancestry, have opened a door to discovering who may have killed two boys, ages seven and eight.

The department has contracted U.S.-based Redgrave Research Forensic Services to study DNA that was recently extracted from the victims’ bones and to find a possible match with genetic material submitted by people wanting to know more about their ancestry.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, we’re not much closer today to solving this case than we were 70 years ago, when these young boys were discovered,” Addison said at a news conference Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that with the help of the Redgrave team, we will finally be able to put a name to these boys who were discovered, and potentially identify the person who killed them.”

The skeletal remains of the boys were found by a groundskeeper near Beaver Lake in Stanley Park in 1953, although it’s believed the children were killed five years before that.

The boys had been bludgeoned by a hatchet found near the bodies and they were covered by a woman’s fur coat. A picnic basket with petrified food was found next to them. The clothing on the boys had deteriorated.

Vancouver police have tracked down various leads over the years, but questions remain.

Addison said police still don’t know who the boys were, why they were in Vancouver or whether they came in from another province. They have also looked at birth and school records, as well as the national archives for children who may have been sent to Vancouver from overseas.

Police said they hope genealogical testing will give them some answers.

Story continues below advertisement

“No homicide case is ever closed before it is solved and this case has remained open since 1953,” he said.

Anthony Redgrave, of Redgrave Research Forensic Services, said the DNA has been sent to a lab in Alabama to create a whole genome sequence.

The sequence will not just identify an immediate relative but will build a family tree and find someone who shares similar genetic material, Redgrave said.

“We are more likely to be able to ID the mother of these children than we are to find their names,” he said.

Addison said it is quite possible that the person who may have killed these boys is dead since this happened more than 70 years ago.

“So, while it may help us to identify the victims, we will then have additional work to do to find out how the victims came to be killed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies