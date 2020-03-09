Police identify man, woman killed in weekend shooting at Hamilton bar

Police have identified two people killed when a man opened fire in a Hamilton bar over the weekend, but say they are unable to find a connection between them or two other people injured in the shooting.

Investigators say 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas of Brantford, Ont., and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath of Hamilton died shortly after the shooting early Sunday morning. Autopsies are being conducted today.

They say a 38-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who were also shot in the incident are recovering in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say dozens of people were inside the Urban Lounge bar when gunfire rang out at about 5 a.m.

No motive has been established so far but police say the group was there after attending a memorial service for a murder victim – Carel Douse, who was stabbed to death on May 18, 2019.

The suspected gunman is described as a thin, dark-skinned man in his 30s, about five feet 10 inches tall.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.