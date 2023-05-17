A woman whose partial remains were found last month is being remembered as a devoted mother and someone who deeply loved her children.

Police said the remains found April 15 along the Red River north of Winnipeg’s downtown belong to June Johnson.

They are investigating the death of the 40-year-old as a homicide.

During a press conference Wednesday, Sgt. Wade McDonald read a statement from Johnson’s family. They asked for privacy and said they will cherish memories and good times they had with her.

“(Johnson) loved hard, and family was of great importance to her,” said the statement.

Johnson was last seen in early February in the downtown area, said McDonald. She was known to spend time in the area and frequently accessed services at homeless shelters.

Police previously appealed to the public to help identify the remains. They released the few details they had about the woman, including that she had no upper or lower teeth and had a caesarean section scar.

McDonald said tips started coming in immediately and, within days, police were able to confirm through forensic identification and medical records that it was Johnson.

McDonald did not reveal the cause or date of her death but said she was dismembered.

He said the killing has not been linked to any other recent homicides in the city.

Dozens of officers have been working on the investigation, said McDonald. Police have also collected and reviewed hundred of hours of surveillance videos and conducted numerous interviews.

“Hundreds and hundreds of hours have been dedicated to the homicide of June Johnson,” said McDonald.

However, he said, police need help from the public in determining her whereabouts and who she interacted with between February and April.

“We’re here today to establish that investigative timeline,” said McDonald.

The family said in their statement that Johnson had struggled with addiction and the disease took over many aspects of her life. They urged anyone with information to contact police.

“If anyone knows anything, even something small, please get in touch with homicide detectives. They’re working very hard, and can use your help.”