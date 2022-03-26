Police in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland say they’re investigating a shooting and a related car fire that left two men injured.

A statement from Port Moody police Saturday says officers and firefighters responded to the fire Friday afternoon and found a man who was hurt when the car exploded.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

Police say the burned car is believed to be related to a shooting in nearby Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP say in a statement that officers responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. and found an injured man who was known to police.

They say the man was taken to hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.

