Police in New Brunswick investigating death of inmate as a homicide

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating the death of an inmate at the Atlantic Institution in Renous as a homicide.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says a 27-year-old man was found badly injured in his cell Monday morning.
He was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead.
The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating.
An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
