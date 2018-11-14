Police in Saskatoon charge man in death of pregnant woman

Police have charged a man in the death of a Saskatoon woman who was eight months pregnant.
The body of Crystal McFadyen, who was 37, was found in a home July 6 after a fire.
She had been reported missing three days earlier by family.
Police say they have charged Jonathan Rosenthal, who is 39, with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.
Rosenthal had already been charged with arson in connection with the fire.
At the time of the fire Rosenthal and McFadyen were in a relationship.
