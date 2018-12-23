 Skip to main content

Canada Police in Saskatoon say man has died after shootout with officers

The Canadian Press

Police say a man is dead after a shootout with officers in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service says RCMP responded to reports on Saturday night that a man with a handgun was driving towards Saskatoon and was threatening to harm himself and police.

They say Mounties deployed a tire-deflation device, which partially disabled the vehicle on the southwestern edge of the city, and that’s where Saskatoon’s own officers arrived at the scene.

They say the man refused to obey officers and fired his gun, and police returned fire.

The 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died in hospital, and no officers were injured.

Police say that throughout the incident, the man was in contact by phone with several people, including Saskatoon police crisis negotiators.

Police say the province’s justice ministry has been contacted and a request for independent oversight has been made.

