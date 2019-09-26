 Skip to main content

Canada Police in standoff at home near Sudbury, Ont., after alleged hostage situation

SUDBURY, Ont.
The Canadian Press

A man remains in a standoff with police outside Sudbury, Ont., this morning but a woman he’d allegedly taken hostage is safe.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon at a home in Chelmsford, northwest of Sudbury.

Police allege they discovered a 43-year-old man was inside holding hostage a 26-year-old woman he knows.



They also say there are unspecified firearms in the home.

Specialized units were unable to get the man to negotiate, but police say the woman managed to escape unhurt early today.

The male suspect remained barricaded indoors Thursday morning, with the area contained by a heavy police presence.

