 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Police in Truro, N.S., investigate possible hate motive in recent homicide

TRURO, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police in Truro, N.S. say they’re continuing to investigate a homicide reported last week, including whether it was motivated by hate.

The police force said in a news release Wednesday that investigators had made “substantial progress” and are considering all factors in the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri.

They also said they are not speculating on motive at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found the 23-year-old with life-threatening injuries when they responded to a call early on Sept. 5 at a building on Robie Street in Truro.

He later died in hospital.

Truro police say they are now in regular communication with the victim’s family and the Maritime Sikh Society.

“This senseless act has deeply shaken our community,” the police statement said. “We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Canadian Sikh Community who is also mourning this loss.”

Writing on Twitter Thursday, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader and former premier Iain Rankin denounced the crime that took the life of the Sikh international student as he was returning home from work.

“To my Indian-Canadian friends – you deserve answers, strength and solidarity. Nova Scotia grieves with you,” he wrote.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies