 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Police in western Newfoundland issue Amber Alert for boy allegedly abducted by his father

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tony Austin Greenham is shown in this police handout image.

HO/The Canadian Press

Police in western Newfoundland have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Tony Austin Greenham, who also answers to Aussie, of Corner Brook, N.L., was last seen today at 9:45 a.m.

Police say the boy’s father, Tony Greenham, is believed to be travelling in a black 2009 Ford Escape with the license plate number JEL 275.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy is described as five-foot-one, weighing about 140 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black, grey and white FXR winter jacket.

The boy’s 47-year-old father is described as bald with blue eyes and a grey goatee, five-foot-seven and weighing about 250 pounds.

Police say they are concerned for the boy’s safety and are asking people to call 911 with information.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies