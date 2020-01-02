Police in western Newfoundland issue Amber Alert for boy allegedly abducted by his father

Open this photo in gallery Tony Austin Greenham is shown in this police handout image. HO/The Canadian Press

Police in western Newfoundland have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Tony Austin Greenham, who also answers to Aussie, of Corner Brook, N.L., was last seen today at 9:45 a.m.

Police say the boy’s father, Tony Greenham, is believed to be travelling in a black 2009 Ford Escape with the license plate number JEL 275.

The boy is described as five-foot-one, weighing about 140 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black, grey and white FXR winter jacket.

The boy’s 47-year-old father is described as bald with blue eyes and a grey goatee, five-foot-seven and weighing about 250 pounds.

Police say they are concerned for the boy’s safety and are asking people to call 911 with information.

