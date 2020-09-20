 Skip to main content
Police intervene after hundreds pack Ancaster, Ont., parking lot for event

The Canadian Press
Hamilton police say they teamed up with other forces to break up a gathering of hundreds of people in the Ancaster area overnight.

Acting Staff Sgt. Steve Ley says the force received a tip from a neighbouring police service that aspiring street racers were planning to hold an event in the city Saturday evening.

He says the event eventually drew hundreds of people, packing the parking lot of a local movie theatre and spilling over onto another nearby property.

Ley says Hamilton Police worked alongside officers from Peel and York regions to disperse the crowd, who had left the scene by about 10 p.m.

He says no charges or fines have been issued so far.

The event took place hours after the Ontario government lowered the limits on indoor and outdoor social gatherings in a bid to stop a recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

