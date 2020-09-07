Police intervene at two bars in Sherbrooke, Que. they say violated COVID-19 regulations

Police in Sherbrooke, Que., say they had to intervene this weekend at two local bars where patrons were not respecting regulations meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Sherbrooke police say they went to a bar which was hosting a karaoke night from Friday to Saturday and found customers were not following public health guidelines.

Police say they went to another venue on Sunday where patrons were not maintaining physical distancing.

They say people at the second bar were dancing close to each other and not wearing masks when moving inside the establishment.

Police spokesman Martin Carrier says the two bars are owned by the same person, who may face fines for violating public health guidelines.

The Quebec government has urged people to be extra vigilant and follow public health guidelines after a recent karaoke night at a Quebec City bar was linked to dozens of COVID-19 infections.

