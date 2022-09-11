Toronto police say their homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead this weekend.

Officers went to a home near Glendora Avenue and Burnwell Street in the city’s north end Saturday at about 11 a.m. for a well-being check.

Police say they found a man and a woman inside and both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not released the identities of the two people, as they are still in the process of notifying family.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

