RCMP are investigating after a church was burned down early Thursday morning on the Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Meadow Lake RCMP were called to the structural fire at 6:10 a.m. on June 23, which initial investigation determined was suspicious in nature.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or report a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

