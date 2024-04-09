Open this photo in gallery: An investigation into the death of a young woman in her 20s has been turned over to the violent crimes unit of the provincial police.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The violent crimes unit of the Quebec provincial police is investigating the death of a woman in her 20s in a Montreal suburb.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says local police in the community of Candiac, Que., received a call around noon from someone concerned about the woman’s safety.

Police went to the woman’s apartment and found her dead.

St-Pierre says the investigation was turned over to the violent crimes unit of the provincial police.

She says it’s too early to say whether the death was a homicide.

Police have set up a command post in the area.