Police investigating after 450 animals die in Ontario barn fire

Police investigating after 450 animals die in Ontario barn fire

WELLESLEY, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a fire that tore through a barn in the Township of Wellesley and killed 450 animals.

Spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says police were called to the property shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

She says the barn was fully engulfed in flames when officers and firefighters arrived.

Greeno says 400 pigs and 50 cattle died in the blaze, and she wasn’t sure if any other animals made it out alive.

The estimated damage to the barn and livestock is $650,000.

Greeno says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
