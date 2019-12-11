 Skip to main content

Canada

Montreal police investigating after bodies of woman, two boys found in east-end home

The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating the discovery of three bodies in an east-end home.

Police say the bodies of a woman, 42, and two boys, ages 4 and 2, were found today in Montreal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles district.

Const. Manuel Couture says investigators consider the three deaths suspicious.

Police were dispatched to the home at 8 a.m. to announce the death of a family member who lived at the address.

Couture says police officers entered the home after there was no answer at the door.

They found the three, all of whom were declared dead at the scene.

Couture says the area is considered a crime scene and investigators and technicians were expected on site.

