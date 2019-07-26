 Skip to main content

Canada Police investigating after Dartmouth, N.S., home spray-painted with homophobic slurs

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Police investigating after Dartmouth, N.S., home spray-painted with homophobic slurs

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a complaint about homophobic graffiti spray-painted on the front of an apartment in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the slurs were painted over by the time they arrived at the building on Killkee Gate early Thursday.

However, police say photos showed a number of derogatory words in red spray paint on the front wall of the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Gottschall, who shares the apartment with his partner, says the vandalism has turned his world upside down.

Gottschall told Global News that property managers at the apartment complex were quick to cover the slurs.

Photos of the slurs were posted on social media, which prompted an immediate response from the LGBTQ community, expressing shock and outrage.

“When you’re in your own home and you think you’re safe and secure and you think you are surrounded by people that understand and then you find out this can happen,” says Gottschall.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter