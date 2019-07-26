Police investigating after Dartmouth, N.S., home spray-painted with homophobic slurs

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a complaint about homophobic graffiti spray-painted on the front of an apartment in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the slurs were painted over by the time they arrived at the building on Killkee Gate early Thursday.

However, police say photos showed a number of derogatory words in red spray paint on the front wall of the home.

Tim Gottschall, who shares the apartment with his partner, says the vandalism has turned his world upside down.

Gottschall told Global News that property managers at the apartment complex were quick to cover the slurs.

Photos of the slurs were posted on social media, which prompted an immediate response from the LGBTQ community, expressing shock and outrage.

“When you’re in your own home and you think you’re safe and secure and you think you are surrounded by people that understand and then you find out this can happen,” says Gottschall.

