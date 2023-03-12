The Nipissing First Nation Chief's headdress that was stolen in Mississauga on Saturday, March 11, 2023.Handout

Peel Regional police are investigating after a First Nation chief’s car was stolen in Mississauga with a sacred headdress inside.

Police say Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod’s vehicle, a 2022 green Jeep Wrangler, was stolen early Saturday morning from the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel. Mr. McLeod was in Mississauga over the weekend hosting the Little Native Hockey League tournament, when his vehicle was stolen at 3 a.m.

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod wearing the scared headdress that was stolen in Mississauga on Saturday, March 11, 2023.Alice McLeod/Handout

He is asking for whoever stole his car to “kindly return” the headdress, which he said holds deep significance to the Indigenous community.

“This can be done anonymously, to the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel or to one of the arenas where the event is taking place,” Mr. McLeod said in a statement.

The LNHL tournament is set to begin on Sunday, kicking off with opening ceremonies at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre at 4 p.m.

Mr. McLeod said the Nipissing First Nation Chief headdress is a reconstruction that took more than two years of research by elders, academics, historians and geographers to complete.

“The beadwork style represents the women’s roles in supporting the leader wearing the ceremonial headdress,” Mr. McLeod said. “The seven white eagle feathers signify the commitment that a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the seven grandfather/grandmother teachings.”