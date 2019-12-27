 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Police investigating after Halifax-based continuing care organization hit by ‘sophisticated’ computer virus

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Halifax-based continuing care organization says police are investigating after its computer system was hit by a virus.

Northwood says its network was affected by a “sophisticated virus” last Saturday.

President and CEO Janet Simm says the virus was first detected during the overnight hours on Dec. 21 and affected systems were disconnected before the bug could spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Simm says there is no evidence at this point that personal information or private health information has been accessed, and officials expect to learn more over the next few days as cybersecurity experts assess the system.

While many of its computer systems are shut off, Simm says Northwood staff are working manually on processes such as payroll and home care scheduling, which is proving to be a challenge.

She says as a result, home care clients are being prioritized to ensure there are minimal disruptions to care.

“At this point in time there’s no evidence of an actual breach,” Simm said in an interview Friday. “We will know once the cybersecurity experts go in and evaluate our firewalls.”

She said in the meantime, Northwood is working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the Department of Health to make sure its clients are served.

“We are doing our best to maintain service levels,” said Simm.

Overall, Northwood serves 6,500 clients with 1,800 clients receiving home care services across Halifax, West Hants and the province’s Eastern Shore.

Story continues below advertisement

Northwood said Friday that all of its facilities and programs are continuing to operate.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies