Police investigating after man fatally shot in parking lot in western Montreal

Police in Montreal say a man has been gunned down outside a commercial building in the city’s west end.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the Pierrefonds borough Monday morning to probe the city’s 13th slaying of the year.

Witnesses made the discovery in the parking lot of a commercial strip just after 8 a.m.

The male victim was lying in a pool of his own blood and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montreal police say they have not made any arrests in the case and don’t know how many suspects there might be.

Const. Raphael Bergeron says investigators will examine security camera footage and speak to witnesses.

