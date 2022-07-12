Hamilton police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent in the city’s east end.

The Hamilton Police Service says it received information regarding a “suspicious death” on Monday and that officers later located the body of a man in a tent near the rail tracks in the area of Lottridge Street and Landsdowne Avenue.

Jackie Penman with the Hamilton Police Service confirmed that the individual was “sleeping rough,” which refers to sleeping outdoors, usually because a person does not have a home or shelter.

Investigators say they’re working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

Police say a 32-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area over the weekend or who has information related to this incident is asked to contact police.

