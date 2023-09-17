One person is dead and six others are in police custody after a stabbing at a CTrain station in northeastern Calgary.

Police were called to the Marlborough CTrain Station at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say six people were taken into custody and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.