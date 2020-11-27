Police investigating two assaults on men living in tents in Oshawa

Police are investigating two assaults on men living in tents in Oshawa, Ont., that may have been carried out by the same people.

Durham Regional Police say the first attack happened on Nov. 19 at 4:45 a.m.

They allege three masked men pulled a 28-year-old man from his tent and beat him.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the attackers demanded money and drugs, and stole his running shoes.

On Nov. 24, police say three men in masks punched and kicked a 56-year-old man sleeping in his tent.

They say he was beaten unconscious and had cash stolen.

The same three suspects, only described as three males wearing masks, may have been involved in both attacks that occurred in different parks, investigators said.

Patrols will be increased and police said they would inform people living in tents in various locations about the incidents.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.