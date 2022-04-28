A man has been fatally shot in a confrontation with Vancouver police and the office that handles all cases of police-involved deaths in British Columbia is now investigating.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office says police report officers were called to an east Vancouver neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Vancouver police say they were responding to an alleged assault inside an apartment near Commercial Drive and Fifth Avenue.

There was an exchange of gunfire with a man in his 40s and Const. Tania Visintin says the man died.

Visintin says an officer was slightly hurt and has been treated and released from hospital.

A team from the Independent Investigations Office is on the case and the statement from the office asks anyone who may have details about the shooting to speak to its members.

