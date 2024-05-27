Police issue Amber Alert for two Quebec children

Open this photo in gallery: Police say Charles and Evelyne Gourgues were taken by 40-year-old Keven Gourgues in St-Vallier, Que., east of Quebec City.Supplied

Police in Quebec have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl who they say were abducted.

They say Charles and Evelyne Gourgues were taken by 40-year-old Keven Gourgues in St-Vallier, Que., about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City.

Gourgues was driving a white 2013 Honda Civic with a black hood, licence plate 53V ACE.

The suspect is described as five foot seven inches tall and weighting 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or the children is asked to call 911.

An Amber Alert is set in motion when a child has been reported abducted and is believed to be in danger.