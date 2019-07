Police in Brantford, southwestern Ont., have cancelled an Amber Albert for a two-year-old girl.

Brantford Police Service say the child has been found and is safe.

Earlier the police had issued an alert saying they believed the child to be missing, and that she was last seen with her father.

