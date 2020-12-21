Police issue more than $400,000 worth of fines at anti-lockdown rally in Montreal

Open this photo in gallery People participate in an anti-lockdown demonstration in Montreal, on Dec. 20, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Police say they issued more than $400,000 worth of tickets to anti-lockdown protesters during a demonstration outside the Quebec premier’s office in Montreal on Sunday.

Const. Julien Levesque says police handed out 269 fines of $1,546 each to protesters who had allegedly broken public health rules including by not wearing a mask.

Protesters gathered at the downtown Montreal office of Premier Francois Legault before marching toward an east-end park.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 infections over the weekend, including a record 2,146 on Sunday. More than a thousand people are in hospital with the disease.

The province has closed schools ahead of the winter break and won’t reopen them before Jan. 11 to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Legault has also ordered all businesses his government deems non-essential to close Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 11.

The Quebec government is closing non-essential businesses across the province from Christmas until at least Jan. 11 as it tries to ease the pressure of COVID-19 on the health network. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.