A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Utah psychiatrist in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a patient in southern Alberta 40 years ago.

Police in Lethbridge began an investigation in 2020 after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by her psychiatrist several times in the early 1980s.

The investigation determined the alleged sexual assaults occurred between 1981 and 1983 while the psychiatrist was treating the victim and had moved her into his family home.

Police allege the assaults began when the victim was 21-years-old and the psychiatrist was 36.

A sexual assault warrant has been issued for the arrest of Duane Bevans, 77, of Provo, Utah.

Police say Bevans would be arrested if he enters Canada.