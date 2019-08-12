Police launch homicide investigation after human remains found near Fredericton

Police in New Brunswick are investigating the discovery of human remains in Noonan, just east of Fredericton.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the investigation has determined that the remains are those of a man, and that he died as the result of a homicide.
She says the remains were located Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10.
Efforts are underway to confirm the man’s identity.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact police or to provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
