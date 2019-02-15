Police launch homicide probe after elderly man, woman found dead in N.B. home

Police say an elderly man and woman were found dead on Valentine’s Day in the Saint John, N.B., suburb of Rothesay.
Kennebecasis Regional Police say in a news release one of the deaths was a homicide.
The two bodies were found on Thursday evening at a home on Gondola Point Road.
Police say they are not seeking any suspects, and there is no risk to the public.
The force’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating, and officers were expected to be at the scene all day Friday.
