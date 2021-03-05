 Skip to main content
Police lay more charges against Newmarket, Ont., doctor accused of sexual assault

NEWMARKET, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say they’ve laid more charges against a 68-year-old doctor accused of sexual assault after nine more alleged victims came forward.

York Region police say they began investigating on Jan. 29 after a 37-year-old woman filed a complaint against the doctor who works at a clinic in Newmarket, Ont.

Police say more alleged victims came forward after the force publicized that complaint.

Investigators say one of the newly reported incidents includes the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Police also say that one alleged sex assault took place after a patient was given a potent pain medication injection.

The doctor faces charges that include 11 counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16.

The doctor has worked at the clinic on Davis Drive in Newmarket since 2012. He worked at another clinic located on Wellington Street in Aurora, Ont., in 2011. From 2007 until 2011, the accused practised in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged incidents or anyone who may have been an alleged victim to come forward.

