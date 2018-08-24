 Skip to main content

Police looking for suspect after woman was dragged by her hair into car in Richmond Hill, Ont.

RICHMOND HILL, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police say they’re looking for a suspect after surveillance video shows a man dragging a woman by her hair to a car and driving off.

York regional police say the woman rang the doorbell at a Richmond Hill, Ont., home early Thursday morning.

Police say the door wasn’t answered but video surveillance shows a man who appears to be armed with a handgun get out of a parked vehicle and have an altercation with the woman on the porch of the home.

Investigators say the video shows the man, who was wearing a hoodie, drag the woman to his car by her hair and drive away, while threatening to kill her.

Police are appealing to anyone who may know the suspect or the woman to contact investigators immediately.

They’re also urging any nearby businesses or homes with video surveillance, or any drivers who may have been in the area at the time with dashcam footage, to come forward.

