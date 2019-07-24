 Skip to main content

Police make arrest after Quebec man allegedly stabbed during live video on Facebook

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que.
The Canadian Press
A man is facing a charge of assault with a weapon after allegedly stabbing a friend in a Trois-Rivieres residence while the latter was participating in a live video with several others on Facebook on Tuesday.

Police in the city halfway between Montreal and Quebec City say the 33-year-old accused is expected to appear later Wednesday.

The victim, 22, was transported to hospital with minor injuries and was released several hours after the attack.

Trois-Rivieres police say they were alerted to the assault by witnesses watching online who called them and provided an address.

Patrol officers nearby quickly arrested the suspect, and police say alcohol might have been a factor in the assault.

Investigators were also able to obtain the Facebook video and say it will be part of evidence presented in court.

