Protesters confront police during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest participants are calling "Rolling Thunder", in Ottawa, April 29, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ottawa braced for a weekend-long protest ostensibly against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Saturday as police closed city streets in a bid to fend off the kind of long-standing disruptions that gripped the downtown core for weeks in February.

Saturday’s planned protest activities come after officers and demonstrators clashed on Friday night, resulting in seven arrests and two dozen vehicles being towed.

Police and city officials were advising residents Saturday morning that related events were expected throughout the day, while a large section of the city’s downtown core was closed to any participating vehicles. A convoy of hundreds of motorcycles is also expected to make its way through the downtown as part of the demonstrations.

“There are several events planned for this weekend in Ottawa. Police will be monitoring them to ensure the peace is maintained,” read a Saturday-morning tweet from the Ottawa Police Service.

The ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle convoy is in Ottawa. What is it, and how is the city responding?

Trudeau says he trusts police to enforce laws on violence, hate as ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle rally descends on Ottawa

By 9:40 a.m., a crowd of about 100 protestors carrying Canadian flags and heart-shaped helium balloons had begun to gather at the National War Memorial in anticipation of an event said to be honouring war veterans who were removed from the site by police during February’s “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations. A few dozen counter-protestors were on the other side of the street shouting at them to go home.

Police had lined up on the street between the two groups to separate them.

The “Rolling Thunder” protesters began to arrive in the city on Friday afternoon, as part of a weekend-long event billed by some participants as a motorcycle rally, and organized by Freedom Fighters Canada, a group dedicated to speaking out against COVID-19 mandates. Many of the demonstrators were also part of February’s “Freedom Convoy” rally that seized the capital for weeks in protest of vaccine mandates, COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The event at the War Memorial is expected to be followed by an afternoon-long gathering on Parliament Hill, according to the group’s social media posts.

The “Rolling Thunder” rally began relatively calmly on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, but as night fell, a line of big-rigs, campers and other trucks made their way into the downtown core. Protesters gathered around the trucks, and police in tactical gear formed a line and faced them down.

Seven people were arrested on various charges, including assaulting police, the Ottawa Police Service said. At least one truck also had its windows broken. The force said Saturday it had towed 24 vehicles as of the night before.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, city by-law officers had issued 417 tickets and towed 30 vehicles in connection with the rally.

OC Transpo, the city’s public transit agency, tweeted Saturday it was increasing its on-the-ground presence to support customers and “ensure the safety of our front-line staff.” On Friday night, the agency tweeted the Rideau Centre, a three-level shopping mall in the heart of downtown, was closed because of the rally.