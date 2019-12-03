 Skip to main content

Canada

Police make new arrest, lay more charges in protest outside Maxime Bernier event

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
An arrest is made at a demonstration before People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier holds an event in Hamilton, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Police in Hamilton have laid more charges and made an additional arrest in connection with a protest outside an event featuring People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier during the fall election campaign.

Investigators say a fourth suspect, 27-year-old Michael Lickers, has been arrested and charged with assault and intimidation, and is due in court on Christmas Eve.

One of the suspects previously arrested in the Sept. 29 incident, Alaa Al Soufi, is now also facing additional charges of assault, theft under $5,000, intimidation and disguise with intent.

Mr. Al Soufi, whose family temporarily shut down their Toronto restaurant amid backlash over his participation in the protest, was charged last month with two counts of intimidation, two of disguise with intent and one of causing a disturbance.

Police say the new charges against Mr. Al Soufi were laid after additional witnesses came forward and officers reviewed more video footage of the rally.

They have said about 100 protesters were outside the building at Mohawk College that night as people entered the venue.

