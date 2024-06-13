Police may never be able to talk to driver of bus in deadly collision in Manitoba

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson speaks about the Carberry bus crash during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg on June 19, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say they may never be able to talk to the driver of a bus involved in a crash that killed 17 people a year ago.

Supt. Rob Lasson says the driver continues to suffer severe medical issues, but would not go into detail to respect the driver’s privacy.

The bus, carrying seniors to a casino, collided with a semi-trailer as it was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man. last June.

Police say the semi-trailer had the right of way.

RCMP handed over their findings in January to the Crown attorneys’ office, which has yet to decide whether to lay charges.

The bus was carrying seniors from Dauphin and surrounding communities, and people in Dauphin are scheduled to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on Saturday.