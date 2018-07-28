 Skip to main content

Police monitor fire seven kilometres from Highway 69 in northeastern Ontario

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Police monitor fire seven kilometres from Highway 69 in northeastern Ontario

The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says a wildfire raging in the northeastern part of the province is only seven kilometres away from a stretch of the Trans Canada highway.

Spokesman Shayne McCool says southwest winds could periodically blow heavy smoke onto Highway 69 and into surrounding communities.

McCool says police are monitoring the situation closely, and if the smoke is heavy enough a portion of the highway could be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says the fire is now 76 square kilometres, and water bombers are trying to cut it down.

It says the still-growing fire sprung up on July 18, and Ontario firefighters have been backed up by their counterparts from other provinces, the United States and Mexico.

As of Friday night, there were 43 active forest fires across northeast Ontario — 13 of which were out of control.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.